India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.77. 1,897,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,506,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 3.89.

In other India Globalization Capital news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in India Globalization Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

