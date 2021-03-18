Independent Oil and Gas (LON:IOG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.68

Independent Oil and Gas plc (LON:IOG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.68 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 18.05 ($0.24). Independent Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.23), with a volume of 576,113 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.92, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of £85.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.41.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the development of hydrocarbons. The company 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, and Abbeydale; and 100% interests in Harvey and Redwell properties in the North Sea.

