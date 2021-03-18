IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%.

IMV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 619,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,686. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

