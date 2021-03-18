Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Jared Smith Sells 2,750 Shares

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jared Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Jared Smith sold 33,500 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $362,470.00.

Immersion stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Immersion by 241.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Immersion by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Immersion by 203.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

