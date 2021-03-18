IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Down 9.2%

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) fell 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $21.30. 5,076,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average session volume of 1,011,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $16,434,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in IMAX during the third quarter valued at about $7,774,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $10,079,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $8,214,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

