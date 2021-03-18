Image Resources NL Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:IMA)

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.16.

About Image Resources

Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company. The company focuses on mining, ore processing, and production of heavy mineral concentrates. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Boonanarring and Atlas mineral sands projects, which are located in North Perth Basin in Western Australia.

