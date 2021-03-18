Ignition Market Capitalization Tops $115,769.45 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $115,769.45 and approximately $28.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can now be bought for about $0.0829 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,618.29 or 0.99886355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00038403 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 752.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00081094 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,409,124 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,395,951 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

