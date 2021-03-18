IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Update

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the February 11th total of 643,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.0 days.

IGIFF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.63. 2,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. IGM Financial has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $32.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $38.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

