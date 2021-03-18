IG Gold (IGG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $347,325.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 561.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $15.65 million and $347,325.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.07 or 0.00462342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00061996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00051865 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00144699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.80 or 0.00636288 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

