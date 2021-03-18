ICHI (ICHI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,004.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $28.47 million and approximately $80,004.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICHI has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $10.97 or 0.00018462 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00451087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00061547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00130800 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00057669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.84 or 0.00635952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00075529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,595,189 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

