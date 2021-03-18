Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Position Lifted by Icahn Carl C

Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,749,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,157,630 shares during the period. Icahn Enterprises makes up about 56.0% of Icahn Carl C’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Icahn Carl C owned approximately 0.96% of Icahn Enterprises worth $11,235,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.01 per share, for a total transaction of $983,727.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -152.96%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

