HyperExchange Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20,911.00 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. HyperExchange has a market cap of $987,350.52 and $20,911.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.70 or 0.00460618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00062313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00146812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00056869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00076354 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.20 or 0.00627754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

