HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA cut HUYA from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

HUYA stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. HUYA has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of HUYA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HUYA by 1,159.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 238,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,559,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

