Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 577,400 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 11th total of 766,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS HULCF remained flat at $$9.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. Hulic has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the investment, development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate and Insurance. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential and retail properties, hotels, and others.

