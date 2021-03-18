Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 577,400 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 11th total of 766,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS HULCF remained flat at $$9.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. Hulic has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.
Hulic Company Profile
