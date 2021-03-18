Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given “Sell” Rating at Societe Generale

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BOSSY opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

