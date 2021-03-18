HP (NYSE:HPQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.95

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 20671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

Get HP alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of HP by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,506,348 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 298,683 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $3,990,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of HP by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 900,949 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 770,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of HP by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,895 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.