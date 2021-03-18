Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Update

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,890,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the February 11th total of 43,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

HST stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

