Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in February

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 11th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HMLSF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 11,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,140. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

