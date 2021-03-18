Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $90.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,876. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,193,121. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $47,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.