Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,573 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,154 shares of company stock valued at $477,701. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

