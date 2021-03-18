Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues Q1 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its first quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.68-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8-8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 7.60-8.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of HON opened at $213.03 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $217.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

