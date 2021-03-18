Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Senior Officer John Hong Sells 768 Shares

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Senior Officer John Hong sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.31, for a total value of C$24,814.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at C$54,216.18.

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$32.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.67 and a 1-year high of C$33.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.68.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.50.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.