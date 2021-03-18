Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Short Interest Up 26.9% in February

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HIHI stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12. Holiday Island has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $2.00.
Holiday Island Company Profile
