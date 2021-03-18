Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

HIMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.79 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

