HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 35,983 Shares of PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,983 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTK Acquisition were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in PTK Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTK stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. PTK Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19.

PTK Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

