HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 23,100 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after acquiring an additional 830,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $67.78 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

