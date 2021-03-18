HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 159.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

