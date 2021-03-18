HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 965 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,933 shares of company stock valued at $13,850,434. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

HubSpot stock opened at $467.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $462.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.44 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

