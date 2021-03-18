HighTower Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Position in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 26,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $191.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.71.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

