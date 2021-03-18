HighTower Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACRS opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

