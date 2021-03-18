H&H International Investment LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Toyota Motor makes up 0.7% of H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $49,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 107.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.32. 14,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,344. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $108.61 and a 1-year high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

