H&H International Investment LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

H&H International Investment LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,388,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.9% of H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. H&H International Investment LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of America worth $133,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,887,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

