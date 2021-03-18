HEROcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $66,242.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $2.06 million and $66,242.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00050698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00626860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025099 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00034045 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

