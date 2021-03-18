Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Herc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.43.

NYSE:HRI opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. Herc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 987.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Herc by 1,702.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

