Heineken’s (HEINY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Heineken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. ING Group cut Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $54.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. Heineken has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

