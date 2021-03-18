Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $53.81 and last traded at $53.45, with a volume of 7096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.83.

Specifically, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $17,332,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

