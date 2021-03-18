Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 216,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,990,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $62.97 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock worth $2,046,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

