Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 53,166 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,166 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 115,364 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $124.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04. The firm has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

