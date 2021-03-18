Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 510,700 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.41% of CarGurus worth $14,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

CARG stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $425,513.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

