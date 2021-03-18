Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $12.38 Million Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,380,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $20,020,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPI stock opened at $173.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.43. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.11.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

