Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 438,689 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 125.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 788,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,689 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJR stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 93.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $40.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

