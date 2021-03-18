Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 384,187 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 180,369.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,187 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $251.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.