Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 317,161 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,161 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,735,000 after buying an additional 390,424 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,443,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 52,672 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,206,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,068,000 after buying an additional 192,076 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 53,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 81,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Raymond James downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

