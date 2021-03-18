Head to Head Review: Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) versus Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triterras and Paya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 70.17

Volatility & Risk

Triterras has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Triterras and Paya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33 Paya 0 0 5 0 3.00

Triterras currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.98%. Paya has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.70%. Given Triterras’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Triterras is more favorable than Paya.

Profitability

This table compares Triterras and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89% Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Triterras shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Paya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Triterras beats Paya on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc., though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

