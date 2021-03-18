Head to Head Analysis: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) vs. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Storage and Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $2.85 billion 14.85 $1.52 billion $10.75 22.48 Chatham Lodging Trust $328.33 million 2.07 $18.70 million $1.85 7.82

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Public Storage has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Public Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 43.37% 26.59% 11.14% Chatham Lodging Trust -39.04% -10.16% -5.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Public Storage and Chatham Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 7 3 0 2.18 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Public Storage currently has a consensus price target of $226.44, indicating a potential downside of 6.30%. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.44%. Given Public Storage’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Summary

Public Storage beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

