HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Acquires $8,223,610.40 in Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 2,164,108 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $8,223,610.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,238.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HCHC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $190.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.36. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HCHC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HC2 by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HC2 in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

