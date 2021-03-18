HC Wainwright Boosts Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Price Target to $36.00

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Itamar Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

ITMR opened at $23.74 on Monday. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITMR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

