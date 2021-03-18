HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Down 25.2% in February

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 260,100 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the February 11th total of 347,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 2,770 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 3,085.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 292,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 1,416.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 119,914 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 908,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 115,616 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $472.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.47. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

