HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Down 25.2% in February

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 260,100 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the February 11th total of 347,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.
In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 2,770 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HBT Financial stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $472.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.47. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.
HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.
About HBT Financial
HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.
