HashBX Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. HashBX has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $484.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.67 or 0.00622068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00068685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00024585 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00033853 BTC.

About HashBX

HBX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.