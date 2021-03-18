Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at SVB Leerink

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HARP. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

HARP stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $678.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 13,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $276,117.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 230,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

